Indianapolis Colts season tickets go on sale
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Colts season tickets are now on sale.
The team made loge level and upper level season tickets available to the public Wednesday at 10 a.m. Prices range from $510 to $1,340. Fans interested in buying them can visit Colts.com to get more information and see the virtual view from available seats.
Season tickets can be purchased online or by calling (317) 299-4946 during normal business hours. Season ticket packages include two home preseason games and eight home regular-season games. Season ticket holders also have the option to reserve tickets for home playoff games.
The Colts’ home schedule features preseason games against Detroit and Cincinnati. Regular-season games include AFC South opponents (Houston, Jacksonville, Tennessee) and Arizona, Cleveland, San Francisco, Pittsburgh and Denver.
Here’s a look at the Colts’ entire 2017 schedule:
Sun. Aug. 13 DETROIT 1:30 PM FOX59
Sat. Aug. 19 at Dallas 7:00 PM FOX59
Sat. Aug. 26 at Pittsburgh 7:30 PM FOX59
Thurs. Aug. 31 CINCINNATI 7:00 PM FOX59
Regular Season
Day Date Opponent Time Network
Sun. Sept. 10 at Los Angeles 4:05 PM CBS4
Sun. Sept. 17 ARIZONA 1:00 PM FOX59
Sun. Sept. 24 CLEVELAND 1:00 PM CBS4
Sun. Oct. 1 at Seattle 8:30 PM NBC
Sun. Oct. 8 SAN FRANCISCO 1:00 PM FOX59
Mon. Oct. 16 at Tennessee 8:30 PM ESPN
Sun. Oct. 22 JACKSONVILLE 1:00 PM CBS4
Sun. Oct. 29 at Cincinnati 1:00 PM CBS4
Sun. Nov. 5 at Houston 1:00 PM CBS4
Sun. Nov. 12 PITTSBURGH 1:00 PM CBS4
Sun. Nov. 19 BYE WEEK
Sun. Nov. 26 TENNESSEE 1:00 PM CBS4
Sun. Dec. 3 at Jacksonville 1:00 PM CBS4
Sun. Dec. 10 at Buffalo 1:00 PM CBS4
Thurs. Dec. 14 DENVER 8:25 PM NBC/NFLN/AMAZON
Sat. Dec. 23 at Baltimore 4:30 PM NFLN
Sun. Dec. 31 HOUSTON 1:00 PM CBS4