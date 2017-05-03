Flash Flood Watches are posted with 2-4″ of rain on the way through Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Clouds will increase today in advance of our next "weather maker." We'll see more dry hours than wet through 5 p.m. today. However, we can't rule out an isolated shower this afternoon. Winds won't be as brisk, but temperatures will be on the cool side, not making it out of the 50s.

A Flash Flood WATCH goes into effect tonight and continues through Friday morning.

Thursday and Friday will be VERY chilly with periods of VERY heavy rain. Both days will be virtual washouts.

You can expect 2-4" of rain through Friday. This may pose flooding concerns, because our creeks and streams are already near or at flood stage from this past weekend's rainfall--and now we'll be adding several more inches.

A few more showers are possible on Saturday. We're also talking FROST early Sunday morning with lows in the mid-30s. We do dry out for the second half of the weekend!

We finally return to seasonal highs by next Tuesday!