CBS4 helps solve problem for man worried about dangerous fallen tree in backyard

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- An Indianapolis man contacted CBS4 Problem Solvers after a fallen tree hung near power lines in his backyard for weeks.

Leroy "Sky" Mosley said after looking out his window every day and seeing the tree sideways, laying its weight on another tree, sitting inches from his power lines, it was time to call in some help.

"It’s just a matter of time before the whole thing comes down," Mosley said.

Mosley, who lives in Home Place on the city's north side, said the tree fell during a wind storm in early April.

"We were inside and I heard a loud crash," Mosley said. "It hit with so much of a force, it pretty much shook the house."

By the time CBS4 Problem Solvers arrived, it was late April, and the tree holding it up was creaking in the wind. Mosley was getting more and more worried every day.

"There (are) a lot of kids that play around here," Mosley said. "I got to constantly come out and say 'Hey, don’t play near the tree.'"

Mosley said he contacted his property management company and Duke Energy after the tree fell. Duke Energy said it would come out and remove it, but after weeks of promises, he said he was concerned no one had showed up.

We contacted a Duke Energy representative, who made the following statement via email:

"We routinely receive many requests from customers to address situations similar to Mr. Mosley’s, particularly in the spring. One criterion we use to evaluate these requests is the amount of risk they pose, both from an electrical standpoint as well whether the tree and/or limb is in imminent danger of falling and causing more damage. Our inspection shows that the limb in question is being partly supported by a nearby oak tree and is not in immediate danger of falling and damaging the service line to the house. We are sending a representative to see Mr. Mosley today to advise that a tree trimming crew will come to the home one day next week to remove the limb."

The company made good on that promise. A tree trimming crew showed up to Mosley's house Wednesday, a week after our inquiry.

"I’m ecstatic," Mosley said. "Knowing that now they’re here getting it done, my heart is at ease."

As of Wednesday night, the tree was down and Mosley's problem was solved.

