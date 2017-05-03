× 2-4″ of rain will cause more flash flooding

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through Friday morning. The last thing central Indiana needs right now is more rain, but that’s exactly what we’re going to get. Area rives and creeks are already swollen and flash flood warnings will continue through the weekend. Periods of heavy rain are likely through early Saturday. Sunshine will return by Sunday.

Our Spring rain tally now stands three inches above average.

We have a Flash Flood Watch in effect for Thursday as more rain is likely.

Rain will continue for the next three days.

Heavy rain is likely for the morning rush hour.

Rain will be with tomorrow afternoon.

Rain will continue Friday morning.

Rain is likely Friday afternoon.

2-4″ of rain is likely this week.

Rain will end Saturday.

Expect sunny skies for Sunday.