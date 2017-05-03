× $1 million Hoosier Lottery Mega Millions ticket sold in Lebanon

LEBANON, Ind.– Someone purchased a Hoosier Lottery Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million and they may not know it yet.

One ticket purchased in Lebanon matched five numbers in Tuesday night’s drawing. The ticket was bought at the Kroger located at 2420 North Lebanon Street. The winning numbers for May 2 are 5-14-42-43-58. The Megaball is 1. The winning ticket match every number except for the Megaball.

The Hoosier Lottery suggests the ticket holder makes sure the ticket is in a secure place and to consider meeting with a financial adviser before contacting them at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.

Mega Millions overall odds are 1 in 15. The odds of matching five numbers without the Megaball are 1 in 18,492,204.

The next Mega Millions drawing is Friday night, with an estimated jackpot of $20 million.