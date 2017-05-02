Windy today with more heavy rain later this week and possible flooding into the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It is going to be a chilly and WINDY day! You can expect wind gusts up to 40 mph through this afternoon with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Those winds will make if FEEL much cooler! There will be more clouds than sun north of I-70 today, while it will be a bit sunnier south of Indy.

Daily rain chances return Wednesday. We'll see some showers spread into areas south of I-70 Wednesday afternoon and become more widespread Wednesday evening.

Thursday and Friday will be VERY wet. Rain will be heavy at times and FLOODING will be a possibility heading into the weekend. Another 2-3" is possible through Friday night which may take particular creeks and rivers up to flood stage and beyond this weekend.

Temperatures will remain below average for the next week, with drier conditions building back in Sunday and Monday.