Tony Stewart will make Indy 500 appearance in one of A.J. Foyt’s winning cars

Posted 10:06 pm, May 2, 2017, by , Updated at 11:54PM, May 2, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Seeing Tony Stewart behind the wheel of an IndyCar is a Hoosier State racing fan’s dream. Tuesday, that dream came true — in a way.

Stewart tweeted out a picture of himself in A.J. Foyt’s 1961 Indy 500-winning car with a caption indicating he’ll be back in the same vehicle come race day.

Stewart’s ride around the track will come pre-race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, driving in the first of four Indy 500-winning AJ Foyt cars.

