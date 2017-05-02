× Tony Stewart will make Indy 500 appearance in one of A.J. Foyt’s winning cars

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Seeing Tony Stewart behind the wheel of an IndyCar is a Hoosier State racing fan’s dream. Tuesday, that dream came true — in a way.

Stewart tweeted out a picture of himself in A.J. Foyt’s 1961 Indy 500-winning car with a caption indicating he’ll be back in the same vehicle come race day.

I'm so excited that I get to drive this awesome Indy 500 winning AJ Foyt car before this years Indy 500 pic.twitter.com/KaXfx99seA — Tony Stewart (@TonyStewart) May 2, 2017

Stewart’s ride around the track will come pre-race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, driving in the first of four Indy 500-winning AJ Foyt cars.