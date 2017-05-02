× Police investigating man’s death on south side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police are investigating a death on the city’s south side.

Officers responded to the 1400 block of Weber Drive, near East Southport Road and Orinoco Drive, around 11:45 a.m. Police had responded to the same area Monday night on a report of shots fired, but nothing was found.

A man’s body was found Tuesday morning by some fishermen who went to fish in a creek behind the apartment complex.

Police can’t say at this time how the man died.