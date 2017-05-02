Flood warning in effect for parts of central Indiana

Local dealership waiting for eggs to hatch before selling truck

Posted 4:55 pm, May 2, 2017

BROWNSBURG, Ind. – It’s not often that a car dealership passes up on a potential sale, but that’s what one local business has done to save some unborn birds.

Linda Rutherford says her family planned to test drive a truck at Bill Estes Ford on Northfield Drive in Brownsburg, but then they spotted a bird’s nest on one of its back tires.

Rutherford says four “perfectly snuggled” eggs were lying inside.

The dealership says it will wait until the baby birds are born to sell the truck.

Rutherford says she’ll be waiting, “I guess we will not be test driving that one for a few days.”

Maybe the dealership will make that sale anyhow.

