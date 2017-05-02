× Lawrence council passes water rate hike, bills to increase for residents this summer

LAWRENCE, Ind.– Some taxpayers in Lawrence will pay more for water starting this summer.

Monday night, the city’s common council passed a water rate hike in a 6-2 vote. CBS4 first told you about the 97 percent increase proposal in March. After our story aired, and residents met to discuss it, the city dialed the plan back.

Rates will increase by 68 percent in either June or July. In 2019, they’ll go up again by about 7 percent, and then another 11 percent in 2020.

The plan also takes into account people on fixed incomes and the elderly; anyone considered “low usage” will not see their rates increase for three years.