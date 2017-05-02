Join CBS4 for the Race Away From Domestic Violence 5K on June 3

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- Join us for the Race Away From Domestic Violence 5K in downtown Indianapolis on Saturday, June 3.

The 5K is put on by the Indiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence, a not-for-profit organization whose mission it is to work for the prevention and elimination of domestic violence.

It will take place at City Market's west plaza, located at 222 East Market Street. The race will finish there as well.

Participants are encouraged to form teams with friends, family and coworkers. The Indiana High School Athletic Association confirmed their athletes can participate in the event without affecting their seasonal eligibility.

The top three male and female finishers will be given gift certificates. The top three finishers in each age division will be given an award, and so will the top three wheelchair event finishers.

For children, trophies will be awarded to the top three boys and girls in the kids' age divisions.

Here is the event schedule:

Registration and packet pickup: 6:45 - 7:55 a.m.

Opening ceremonies: 7:40 a.m.

Start of 5K: 8 a.m.

Kids' activities: 8 a.m.

Awards ceremony: 9 a.m.

You can register for the event and learn more here.