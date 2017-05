Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CBS4 This Morning’s Rachel Bogle and Jessica Hayes visited area schools as part of CBS4 Reads.

Jessica went to Primrose School at West Carmel, where she read to kindergarten and pre-K students. The books included Diary of a Worm and Commotion in the Ocean.

Rachel dropped by Center Grove Elementary in Greenwood, where she read Spaghetti in a Hot Dog Bun to Mrs. Kennedy’s second-grade class.

If you’d like CBS4 Reads to visit your school, click here.