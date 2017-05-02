× Injuries reported after crash involving school bus in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. – Injuries were reported after crash involving a school bus in Madison County Tuesday morning.

According to Madison County Emergency Management, the crash happened around 6:45 a.m. at State Road 32 and South 675 West.

Three students were on the bus at the time of the crash, officials said. All were being released to their parents. The bus driver was being taken to an area hospital with minor injuries. The bus was from Guerin Catholic out of Hamilton County.

The driver of the second vehicle needed to be extricated, officials said.

Here is a picture from the scene of the accident on State Rd 32 at 675w. pic.twitter.com/iqoG2bSJob — Madison County EMA (@MadisonCoEMA) May 2, 2017