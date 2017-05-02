× Harrison College offers complimentary spa services to celebrate Mother’s Day

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Mother’s Day is less than two weeks away, and Harrison College is offering a spa day to celebrate all the mothers, daughters, sisters and friends out there that work hard and deserve to be pampered.

You’re invited to attend a complimentary day of rejuvenation and relaxation at Harrison College’s Downtown Campus located at 550 E. Washington Street. The event is open to all ages with special activities for children.

All spa services are free and offered on a first come, first served basis throughout the day with the last service starting at 1:45 p.m.

Spa services include:

Brow, Braid and Bun Bar (all ages)

Manicures and pedicures (all ages)

Chair massages (ages 18+)

Yoga classes (45 minutes, ages 12+)

Makeup tips and tricks (ages 12+)

Meditative Mandala coloring stations

Refreshing juice bar and snacks

Activities and child care for kids ages 5+

Yoga classes will start at 11 a.m., 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. and mats will be provided. RSVP to attend here.