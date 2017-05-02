Flood warning in effect for parts of central Indiana

Gov. Holcomb signs bill closing Ricker’s cold beer loophole

Posted 3:45 pm, May 2, 2017, by , Updated at 03:51PM, May 2, 2017

File image

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The so-called “cold beer loophole” was closed Tuesday after Gov. Eric Holcomb placed his signature on the bill.

Jay Ricker, who started selling cold beer carry outs at Ricker’s convenience stores, says he will have to stop sales by April 2018 when his permit runs out.

Gas stations and convenience stores were only allowed to sell warm beer and chilled wine.

However, Ricker’s got around the law by installing seating and fast-service burrito service at two of its convenience stores. By installing the seating and food service, Ricker’s got around the carry-out law and obtained a restaurant classification.

The bill mandates that 60 percent of all alcohol sales under this type of restaurant classification must be for on-site consumption.

“I sign this bill with the understanding we need to review and make common-sense changes to Indiana’s alcohol laws.”

Republicans vowed to take up a complete overhaul of the state’s alcohol laws in the next session.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s