Franklin police officer fired after domestic battery arrest

FRANKLING, Ind. – An officer arrested on domestic battery last year has been fired from the Franklin Police Department, sources tell CBS4.

The Franklin Police Merit Commission voted 4 to 1 Tuesday night to terminate Officer Bryan Burton, effective immediately.

Authorities were dispatched to a report of a family dispute around 3:20 p.m. on Oct. 23. When deputies arrived, Bryan wife, Jordan Burton, said he had grabbed her by the arm.

According to Jordan, the incident began when she returned home with her daughter and found that a minor babysitting her 7-month-old baby. At that time, Jordan took her baby and walked outside.

Bryan heard what was going on from upstairs and followed Jordan. When Jordan tried to get in her car, Bryan allegedly grabbed her arm.

Officers observed a significant red mark on Jordan’s arm where she says Bryan grabbed her, and they placed him under arrest.

Officers spoke with the minor present in the home who said Jordan also struck Bryan with a closed fist in his left temple. As a result, officers also arrested Jordan for domestic battery.