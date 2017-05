× Death investigation underway on south side after body found lying in street

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police are investigating a death on the city’s south side.

Officers responded to the 1400 block of Weber Drive, near East Southport Road and Orinoco Drive, around 11:45 a.m. on a report of a person shot.

Police arrived and found a body lying in the street. They were unable to say immediately if the victim had been shot or not.

No further details have been provided. This story is developing.