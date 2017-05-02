× Come see the CBS4 Weather Authority team this Saturday, get weather radios

It is severe weather season in central Indiana and CBS4 and FOX59 want you to be prepared before a weather emergency.

The Weather Authority Team is partnering with Midland Radio and Kroger on Saturday, May 6 at Kroger on 5350 East Thompson Road located on Indy’s south side.

Two different models of Midland NOAA Alert Radios will be available for purchase at a special discounted price.

Local emergency responders and the Weather Authority Team will be on hand to help you program your radio from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Weather radios are one of the best indoor warning systems. The mobile and newer versions can charge cell phones and keep you informed when the power goes out.

How to Program Your Weather Radio:

Midland Help Guide

Click here to program the Midland WR-120 Weather Radio

Click here to program the Midland Emergency Compact Crank Weather Radio