× A cooler and wetter pattern is on the way to central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Good Tuesday afternoon! It’s been a cool and windy day with a few showers north of Indy. Sprinkles are possible in Indy and across the area this evening. Temperatures reached the low 60s this afternoon with gusts greater than 40 mph at times.

Overnight, clouds will decrease and we’ll have temperatures down in the upper 30s with light northwest winds.

Wednesday will start with sunshine but clouds will build back in through the day. Winds will stay light and temperatures will only be in the mid-50s. Rain chances will return in the late afternoon with more widespread rain arriving Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Rain will continue on Thursday with a soggy day shaping up. The rain could be heavy at times and we’ll be monitoring the risk of flooding over these next few days as rainfall totals could top three inches in spots depending on where the axis of heavy rain sets up. Rain will continue through Friday with additional chances on Saturday.

The overall weather pattern is cooler and wetter this week as a low-pressure system moves across the area. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-50s with highs on Friday in the upper 40s. If you’re running the Mini on Saturday, check the forecast as more rain chances arrive. It also looks to be cool with highs in the mid-50s. –Danielle Dozier