$550M plan for stamping plant site will create apartments, office, retail space

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Downtown Indianapolis may be transformed in a few years with green space, apartments, offices, and retails all near the White River right by the zoo.

Ambrose Property Group announced on Tuesday their plans to buy and develop the former General Motors Indianapolis Stamping Plant property in downtown Indianapolis.

Ambrose, and Indianapolis-based developer, wants to transform the 103-acre site with 2.7 million square feet of development and a total investment of more than $550 million over the course of the next 15 years.

They plan to build 250 multi-family residential units, office and retail space, a hotel, community green space, and public recreational opportunities along the White River.

“This is a tremendous milestone for the citizens of Indianapolis and Marion County, the Valley Neighborhood and our downtown core,” Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said.

The property, just west of the central business district and near the zoo, was the site of a General Motors manufacturing operation until June 2011. RACER Trust dismantled and removed most of the structures on the property in 2014. Development of the property is expected to begin sometime in 2018.