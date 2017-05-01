Score tickets to one of these 50 Indianapolis concerts for only $20
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Live Nation is celebrating its third annual National Concert Day with great deals on dozens of events happening this summer in Indianapolis.
They’re offering a “$20 all-in” ticket promotion for more than 50 events. The deal is available starting Tuesday, May 2 at 8 a.m. through 11:59 p.m. on May 9.
Check out a complete list of participating shows here; list of shows in Indianapolis and Noblesville below:
- AJR Deluxe @ Old National Centre (Indianapolis) 07/11/2017
- Blackbear Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre (Indianapolis) 06/15/2017
- Boston Klipsch Music Center (Noblesville) 07/02/2017
- Bush Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre (Indianapolis) 05/11/2017
- Chicago Klipsch Music Center (Noblesville) 07/14/2017
- Dark Star Orchestra Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre (Indianapolis) 06/28/2017
- Deep Purple Klipsch Music Center (Noblesville) 08/30/2017
- Def Leppard Klipsch Music Center (Noblesville) 06/25/2017
- Dirty Heads Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park (Indianapolis) 06/29/2017
- Dispatch Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park (Indianapolis) 06/28/2017
- Dylan Schneider Deluxe @ Old National Centre (Indianapolis) 05/13/2017
- Every Time I Die Deluxe @ Old National Centre (Indianapolis) 05/19/2017
- Foreigner Klipsch Music Center (Noblesville) 08/13/2017
- Future Klipsch Music Center (Noblesville) 06/03/2017
- Future Islands Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre (Indianapolis) 06/09/2017
- Goo Goo Dolls Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park (Indianapolis) 07/25/2017
- Gov’t Mule Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park (Indianapolis) 08/16/2017
- Hank Williams Jr. Klipsch Music Center (Noblesville) 08/18/2017
- Howard Jones Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park (Indianapolis) 08/02/2017
- Huey Lewis & The News Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park (Indianapolis) 06/11/2017
- I Love the 90’s Tour Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park (Indianapolis) 07/16/2017
- Incubus Klipsch Music Center (Noblesville) 07/30/2017
- Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park (Indianapolis) 06/30/2017
- Indigo Girls Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre (Indianapolis) 05/10/2017
- Jeff & Larry’s Great American BBQ Klipsch Music Center (Noblesville) 08/26/2017
- John Butler Trio Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre (Indianapolis)
- John Mayer Klipsch Music Center (Noblesville) 09/03/2017
- Kings of Leon Klipsch Music Center (Noblesville) 08/19/2017
- KORN Klipsch Music Center (Noblesville) 07/29/2017
- LANY Deluxe @ Old National Centre (Indianapolis) 05/06/2017
- Lifehouse Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park (Indianapolis) 08/30/2017
- Maddie & Tae Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park (Indianapolis) 08/04/2017
- Marsha Ambrosius Murat Theatre @ Old National Centre (Indianapolis) 05/12/2017
- Matchbox Twenty Klipsch Music Center (Noblesville) 09/24/2017
- MercyMe Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park (Indianapolis) 03/31/2017
- Miike Snow Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre (Indianapolis) 06/20/2017
- New Kids On The Block Bankers Life Fieldhouse (Indianapolis) 06/18/2017
- Nickelback Klipsch Music Center (Noblesville) 06/23/2017
- OneRepublic Klipsch Music Center (Noblesville) 07/13/2017
- Pierce the Veil Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre (Indianapolis) 05/14/2017
- Real Friends Deluxe @ Old National Centre (Indianapolis) 06/08/2017
- Robby Krieger Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre (Indianapolis) 05/07/2017
- Sam Hunt Klipsch Music Center (Noblesville) 06/02/2017
- Seether Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre (Indianapolis) 07/16/2017