× Score tickets to one of these 50 Indianapolis concerts for only $20

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Live Nation is celebrating its third annual National Concert Day with great deals on dozens of events happening this summer in Indianapolis.

They’re offering a “$20 all-in” ticket promotion for more than 50 events. The deal is available starting Tuesday, May 2 at 8 a.m. through 11:59 p.m. on May 9.

Check out a complete list of participating shows here; list of shows in Indianapolis and Noblesville below: