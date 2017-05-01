Pentatonix to perform at Indy’s White River State Park in August

Flood Warning in effect for parts of central Indiana

Posted 7:45 pm, May 1, 2017, by , Updated at 08:02PM, May 1, 2017

(L-R) Avi Kaplan, Kirstie Maldonado, Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi and Kevin Olusola of Pentatonix perform onstage at Z100's Jingle Ball 2015 - Z100 & Coca-Cola All Access Lounge- Show at Hammerstein Ballroom on December 11, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Pentatonix is joining the list of acts performing in the Circle City this summer.

The a cappella group will make a tour stop at the Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park on Aug. 10.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 5 at 10 a.m. They’ll be available at LiveNation.com.

The young group has sold more than 6 million albums in the U.S. in just five years. They’ve also taken home three Grammys.

Pentatonix’s newest release, “PTX Vol. 4 – Classics,” features their Grammy Award-winning performance of “Jolene” with Dolly Parton, as well as an arrangement of the John Lennon song “Imagine.”

