Noblesville named a top 2016 Tree City in the USA

Tree City USA – From left: Urban Forestor Vince Baker, Tree Board Member Kelsey Sears, Mayor John Ditslear, Tree Board Members Nancy and TJ and Promise Road Elementary Second Grade Teacher Melissa Carty. On Arbor Day, the city planted a Tulip Poplar tree and presented Promise Road Elementary with its Tree City USA flag after a program for second grade students.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — The City of Noblesville has been named a 2016 Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation in honor of its commitment to effective urban forest management. This is the 27th consecutive year Noblesville has earned this national distinction.

“Being a Tree City USA member this long shows the importance that the city and its citizens have for our environment and its sustainability year after year,” said Noblesville Mayor John Ditslear. “I also want to thank the Noblesville Tree Board for its overall care of city street trees and the educational outlet and projects it provides our residents.”

Urban Forestor Vince Baker, left, and Mayor John Ditslear hand out tree saplings to every second grade student at Promise Road Elementary School after its Arbor Day program on April 28.

The city received Tree City USA recognition by meeting the program’s four requirements: a tree board or department; a tree-care ordinance; an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita; and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.

Noblesville also received a Tree City USA Growth Award for demonstrating environmental improvement and higher level of tree care.

“Trees provide us with so much more than just shade and beauty. Proper planting and caring for trees, helps improve our surroundings, reduce pollution, lower energy costs and improves the appearance of our community,” Noblesville Urban Forestor Vince Baker said.

The city held a Tulip Poplar (Indiana state tree) planting at Promise Road Elementary School, 14975 Promise Road, and educated second grade students on Arbor Day and the importance of trees. Each student then received a tree sapling and the school was given the city’s Tree City USA flag on April 28

