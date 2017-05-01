× Merge of Angie’s List, HomeAdvisor to form new company ANGI Homeservices Inc.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Angie’s List and HomeAdvisor will form a new publicly traded company called ANGI Homeservices Inc.

A representative with HomeAdvisor confirmed the merger with a statement Monday night.

“The combined business, which will maintain both Angie’s List and HomeAdvisor brands, will offer unparalleled scale and product breadth to match homeowners with service professionals in the $400 billion domestic home services market.”

The transaction was reportedly approved by the board of directors of both companies. It’s expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2017.

“This is now the 10th publicly traded company to emerge from what was one company, in 1995, with $48 million in sales and a market capitalization of $201 million – the beginning of IAC. Today, the equity value of the companies created is in excess of $43 billion, with a compounded annual return of 13.3 percent. While it’s hard to predict the future, I think we’ll just keep going,” said Barry Diller, Chairman of IAC and Expedia, Inc.

HomeAdvisor CEO Chris Terrill will assume the role of CEO of ANGI Homeservices Inc., whose headquarters will be based out of HomeAdvisor’s Golden, Colorado location.

Thomas R. Evans, current Chairman of the Board of Directors of Angie’s List, and Angie Hicks, Angie’s List co-founder and CMO, are expected to join the board of ANGI Homeservices Inc.

Under the terms of the agreement, Angie’s List stockholders will have the right to elect to receive either one share of Class A common stock of ANGI Homeservices Inc. or $8.50 per share in cash, for each share of Angie’s List stock that they own, with the total amount of cash available in the transaction capped at $130 million.

Depending upon the number of Angie’s List stockholders electing to receive cash, upon completion of the transaction, IAC will own between approximately 87 percent and approximately 90 percent of the equity value of the combined company.