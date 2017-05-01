× Lengthy seven bridge construction project along I-70 in Hancock & Henry counties to begin Monday

HANCOCK and HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — Contractors plan to being alternating lane closures on eastbound Interstate 70 starting Monday (May 1) night at the bridge over Six Mile Creek, which is located near mile 112 west of the Hancock-Henry county line and State Road 109 (Exit 115).

Replacing the eastbound and westbound I-70 bridges over Six Mile Creek is part of a larger $7.2 million contract to replace or maintain and preserve seven interstate bridges in Hancock and Henry counties.

Weather permitting, lane closures on eastbound I-70 are scheduled between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. These lane closures are scheduled to recur each night for about two weeks as crews shift traffic lanes to the left, install temporary concrete barriers, and pave shoulders in preparation for future traffic shifts.

All work on the contract is expected to be complete by December. Specific dates and traffic restrictions at each bridge location will be announced in advance of each phase of construction.

Rebuilding two bridges over Six Mile Creek

Contractors will rebuild twin I-70 bridges over Six Mile Creek, which is located near mile 112 west of the Hancock-Henry county line and State Road 109 (Exit 115).

Two lanes in each direction will be shifted while temporary pavement is constructed in the median that will be used for crossing one lane of traffic across the median during subsequent phases of construction.

During construction of each (eastbound and westbound) bridge, one lane of that direction of traffic will be temporarily shifted across the median to share the other side of the interstate with the opposing direction of traffic separated by concrete barriers. The other lane will remain on the side of the interstate under construction and shifted to one half of the bridge as each structure is rebuilt one half at a time.

Two lanes will be maintained in both directions except for overnight lane closures between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Rehabilitating two bridges over Brandywine Creek

Milestone will repair and preserve twin I-70 bridges over Brandywine Creek, which is located just east of State Road 9 (Exit 104) in Hancock County.

Starting in late May, two lanes of traffic in each direction will be temporarily shifted to the left, toward the median, until later this summer while construction takes place on the right half of the bridges. The second phase, which is scheduled to begin in August, will shift both lanes toward the right shoulders as work is completed on the median side of the bridges.

Two lanes will be maintained in both directions of I-70 except for overnight lane closures between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. Interchange ramps at State Road 9 are expected to remain open with the exception of some weekend closures starting at 9 p.m. on Friday until 6 a.m. on Monday.

Overlaying two bridges over Montgomery Creek

Workers will then begin repair and preserving the twin I-70 bridges over Montgomery Creek, which is located just east of State Road 109 (Exit 115) in Henry County.

That work is scheduled to begin in June. Two lanes will be maintained in both directions except for overnight lane closures between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. and during some weekends, when one lane may be closed for concrete work starting at 9 p.m. on Friday until 6 a.m. on Monday.

Interchange ramps are expected to remain open with the exception of the State Road 109 entrance ramp to eastbound I-70, which may be closed starting at 9 p.m. on Friday until 6 a.m. on Monday for concrete work in the eastbound right lane.

Bridge deck overlay on Hancock County Road 850 East

Contractors will close the Hancock County Road 850 East bridge over I-70 starting on or after May 15 for about two months to apply a modified concrete overlay to the bridge deck. During the closure, county road traffic will be detoured to cross the interstate using County Road 600 East via County Roads 250 and 300 North.