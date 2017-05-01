× Larry Bird expected to announce resignation as Pacers president during Monday news conference

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The news surprised basketball fans Friday, and Larry Bird is expected to address his plans to step down as president of the Indiana Pacers.

Bird is expected to stay with the team in a role as a front office consultant.

The news broke Friday that Bird would step down. He’s been with the Pacers since 1997 when he joined the team as the head coach, a role he stayed at until 2000. In 2003, he became president of basketball operations, a position he held until 2012, when he said he was stepping down for health reasons. He returned in 2013 after a year away.

He’s the the only person in NBA history to be named MVP, coach of the year and executive of the year.

