× IPS prepares for second community meeting on potential high school closures Monday night

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Public Schools will hold a second community meeting Monday night to discuss potential high school closings for the 2018-19 school year.

The meeting will be at the Ivy Tech Culinary Center at 2820 N. Meridian Street from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Each of the community meetings will be held in a different neighborhood, and this meeting is located very close to Shortridge High School.

During the meeting, the taskforce will give a presentation on why they recommend closing three high schools, and the people attending will split up into groups to discuss their biggest concerns before presenting them to the board.

The first meeting was held last week at the Glendale Library, and it was a packed house. There wasn’t enough room for everyone to sit, so many people were forced to stand or listen in the hallway.

The venue tonight will accommodate more than double the capacity as the Glendale Library.

There are two more community meetings scheduled to take place after tonight: May 11 at Zion Hope Baptist Church and May 15 at Haughville Library.

According to a timeline provided by IPS, schools will be named for closure in June, after the community meetings are complete. In July and August, the board will convene meetings at schools recommended for closure to gather further comment before they vote in September.