× Hoosiers encouraged to wear orange in memory of 8-year-old Brody Stephens

NEW PALESTINE, Ind. – Indiana residents are encouraged to wear orange today to honor the memory of 8-year-old Brody Stephens.

Stephens battled acute lymphoblastic leukemia twice – once as a baby and a second time in December 2015. And he beat it twice. But sadly he passed away at Riley Hospital over the weekend after suffering complications from a viral infection.

Stephens loved basketball, and Steph Curry was one of his favorite players. Last month, Golden State Warriors Coach Steve Kerr flew him and his dad out to California for a game, and he even got to practice with the players.

Stephens attended Sugar Creek Elementary in New Palestine, and counselors will be available for students at Southern Hancock Schools today.

Orange was Stephens’ favorite color, and everyone is being encouraged to wear orange in his honor.