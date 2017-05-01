Flood Watch, Flood Warning in effect for much of central Indiana

Daily rain chances continue with more flooding possible Thursday and Friday

Posted 6:30 am, May 1, 2017, by , Updated at 06:59AM, May 1, 2017

Temperatures will be in the 50s today with cloudy skies and showers that will re-develop this afternoon. In addition to the chilly temperatures, 40mph wind gusts will also be possible. The evening commute will be WET for some. Here is a look at 5 p.m.

We have A LOT of rain headed our way once again this week. After a few morning showers on Tuesday, more rain will roll in Wednesday afternoon and become WIDESPREAD and HEAVY on Thursday and Friday. Another 3-4" of rain will fall through Friday night with more flooding concerns for later this week.

The ONLY dry day we'll see all week is SUNDAY!

