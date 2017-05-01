Daily rain chances continue with more flooding possible Thursday and Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Temperatures will be in the 50s today with cloudy skies and showers that will re-develop this afternoon. In addition to the chilly temperatures, 40mph wind gusts will also be possible. The evening commute will be WET for some. Here is a look at 5 p.m.

We have A LOT of rain headed our way once again this week. After a few morning showers on Tuesday, more rain will roll in Wednesday afternoon and become WIDESPREAD and HEAVY on Thursday and Friday. Another 3-4" of rain will fall through Friday night with more flooding concerns for later this week.

The ONLY dry day we'll see all week is SUNDAY!