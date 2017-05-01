Flood Warning in effect for parts of central Indiana

Congress approves $50 million for Red Line in spending bill

Posted 11:34 am, May 1, 2017, by , Updated at 11:37AM, May 1, 2017

Rendering of a Red Line stop

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The spending bill compromise reached by Congress and announced Monday includes some positive news for Indianapolis.

The deal includes $50 million funding for the Red Line system from Broad Ripple to downtown to the University of Indianapolis.

Last year, voters approved a measure that would tax them $54 million annually to supplement the federal money.

Rep. Andre Carson called it the “first step in overdue transit modernization” and described it as a “big win” for the city.

Under the omnibus spending bill worked out by Congress and due for a vote later this week, IndyGo will get two-thirds of its request. IndyGo said all along it could do the project without federal help, but it would take longer and other improvements to the system could be delayed.

The transit system is beginning work on the Red Line in areas such as Capitol Avenue and Fall Creek Parkway where other road repairs are already underway.

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s