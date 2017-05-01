× Busy first week of May activities in Indianapolis may disrupt downtown traffic

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — It may only be the first week of May, but already the calendar is full of activities in downtown Indianapolis that might cause some traffic interruptions this week.

From Indians baseball games to the 500 Festival Mini Marathon, drivers will experience increased traffic flow though the city almost daily for those events.

The line-up of activities planned in the city include:

Monday, May 1

The south half of Monument Circle will be closed 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. for the Day without Immigrants and Workers March. Other streets will be closed on a rolling basis for the march:

Market Street between Illinois and Pennsylvania streets

Pennsylvania Street between Market and Washington streets

Virginia Avenue between Washington and Prospect streets

Wednesday, May 3

The 500 Festival Kick Off to May will result in the closure of the south half and south spoke of Monument Circle from 1 – 4:30 p.m.

The Original Farmers Market at the City Market opens for the season. Market Street will be closed between Alabama and Delaware streets 8 a.m. –2 p.m. every Wednesday through October.

Workout Wednesday continues on Georgia Street. The south lane of the west block of Georgia Street (between Illinois Street and Capitol Avenue) will be closed 12 – 1 p.m. every Wednesday through August.

Thursday, May 4

The south half of Monument Circle will be closed 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. for a press conference kicking off Motorcycle Awareness Month.

Saturday, May 6

The OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini Marathon will result in numerous closures along the route. The following streets will be closed starting 6 p.m. Friday and will remain closed through 4 p.m. Saturday:

New York between West Street and University Boulevard

Blackford Street between Wabash and Vermont streets

California Street between New York and Vermont streets

Robert Orr Plaza between West Street and Senate Avenue

Ohio Street between West Street and Senate Avenue

Additional Downtown streets will be closed beginning at 1 a.m. Saturday morning. A detailed map of the times and locations of Downtown closures is available. Streets along the route will be totally closed on a rolling basis between the hours of 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. Please see the Mini Marathon course map for information.

The Lockerbie Block Party will result in the closure of Park Avenue between Lockerbie and Vermont streets from 2 – 10 p.m.