After vote, April the Giraffe’s keeper chooses ‘Tajiri’ as name of new calf

April's labor began at approximately 7:20 am this morning and the calf was born at Animal Adventure in Harpursville, NY on Saturday, April 15, 2017 at 9:53 am. Over 1,200,000 viewers, from around the world viewed the birth in real-time courtesy of Animal Adventure's live stream. This is April's fourth calf and Oliver's first, and is also the first giraffe ever born at Animal Adventure.
"His entrance into the world was unnerving to even those of us who have witnessed animal births previously," said Animal Adventure Park owner, Jordan Patch. "Giraffes give birth standing up, which means when the calf is ready to be born, it exits its mother hooves first from six feet off the floor, making for a very exciting event! After many months of pregnancy, both mom and calf are doing fine."
April will naturally raise her baby, which is expected to be with Animal Adventure for at least the 2017 season as weaning can take up to 14 months.
HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — After people cast their votes to name April the Giraffe’s new calf, “Allysa’s Choice” emerged as the winner.
Now you can say hello to “Tajiri!”
Animal Adventure Park made the announcement Monday morning. “Tajiri” means hope and confidence in Swahili, according to Allysa, the calf’s keeper.
Voting ended Sunday. Here are the other names under consideration in the voting:
- Apollo
- Geoffrey
- Gio
- Harpur
- Noah
- Ollie
- Patch
- Patches
- Unity
Fans around the world could vote over a two-week span.
Alyssa said she chose the name in conjunction with a coworker, Corey, who also cares for the giraffes.
“From the bottom of my heart and Corey’s heart, thank you for voting, regardless of whatever name you voted for. Thank you for coming out to support not only our giraffes here but giraffes all over the world,” Alyssa said in a video posted on Facebook Monday morning.
Tajiri was born around 7:45 a.m. on Saturday, April 15, as hundreds of thousands of people watched online. April’s pregnancy became an internet phenomenon, with fans around the world checking the zoo’s live camera daily to see when she’d give birth.
The zoo turned the interest in April into a chance to raise money and awareness about the plight of giraffes worldwide. Fans could sign up for text messages updating them with the latest on April at a $5 cost. Voting for the name cost $1 per vote.
While the daily webcam of April’s habitat has ended, the park will offer a weekly live cam on Tuesdays that will give fans the chance to check in on April and Tajiri.