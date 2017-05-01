× A short dry spell before rain returns

After several days of rain Hoosiers can expect dry weather on Tuesday. The dry spell won’t last long as a low pressure area from the southwest will spread rain across the state late Wednesday. Rain will continue through Thursday before ending Friday.

Flood Warnings continue along area rivers and streams as runoff continues from this weekend’s rain event. The good news is the rain that will come this week will be as heavy as we received over the weekend. We should see an inch and a half of rain this week.

Dry weather will return for the weekend.

Our work week got off to a windy start.

The month of April ended wet.

Heavy rain over the past few days has caused flash flooding.

Flood Warnings are in effect this week.

More rain will develop late Wednesday and continue through Thursday.

Showers are likely Friday.

Over an inch of rain is likely this week.

Dry weather will return this weekend.

May is finally here.