$10 million of aid goes into effect to battle opioid crisis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Funding that will aid in battling the state’s opioid epidemic went into effect Monday.

$10.9 million was awarded to the state as part of the 21st Century Cures funding.

Some of the funds will go towards treatment facilities and purchase of Naloxone kits for health departments. The funding will also support developing a strategic plan to curb the war on drugs.

Here’s a breakdown of where the funds will go:

$7.6 million- Expansion of residential/detox programs and programs for juveniles leaving detention

$150,000- Merging INSPECT records with physicians’ offices.

$500,000- Training and support for ECHO webinars and developing primary care teams and addiction counselors

$600,000- Placement of trained recovery peer support specialists in emergency rooms

$600,000- Mobile addiction treatment teams

$500,000- Stigma reducing campaign

Family and Social Services Administration Secretary Dr. Jennifer Walthall said these programs are a great start for the state to have access to new tools to help with both treatment and prevention.

“I bring it back down to those 3 components that we have to have embedded into our society of home, hope, and health. If we can tackle those 3 things, then substance abuse doesn’t have any place,” she said.

Click here for more on addiction services from FSSA.