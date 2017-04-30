‘Strut 2 Save Lives’ dog trot in Noblesville raises awareness for Indiana Donor Network

Flood Warning issued for several central Indiana counties, including Marion until 8:45 p.m.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – The Third Annual “Strut 2 Save Lives” took place Sunday in Noblesville to benefit the Indiana Donor Network.

The benefit took place to honor late IndyCar driver Bryan Clauson, who died in Kansas after a racing accident on Aug. 7, 2016.

Clauson, 27, from Noblesville, saved five lives and enhanced 75 others by donating his organs.

Since Clauson’s death, his family has helped register more than 5,000 people on the national organ donor registry by raising awareness through events like the dog trot.

Chevy, a 4-year-old Jack Russell Terrier, and Stewart, a 3-year-old Beagle Terrier, were the honorary “chair-dogs” for the trot.

Each registration included a branded bandana and goodie bags for walkers and their dogs.

To add your name to the donor registration list, visit www.driven2savelives.org.

