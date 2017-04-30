Southern Monroe Water Authority posts water boil notice for Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. – Southern Monroe Water Authority have posted a water boil notice due to a City of Bloomington main break for parts of Monroe County.
The boil notice is in effect for the following areas:
- Archer Lane
- Bolin Lane
- Boroff Rd.
- Church Lane
- Dillman Rd.
- The Bluffs
- East Lane
- Empire Rd.
- Empire Mill Rd.
- Farmers Field
- Foxwood Estates
- Glenn View Drive
- Jeremy Drive
- Mahaffey Woods Drive
- Moss Wood Estates
- Nicole Drive
- Patrica Lane
- Production Drive
- Rockport Rd.
- Rolling Glenn
- Shaw Rd.
- Stansifer Lane
- That Rd.
- Victor Heights
- Victor Pike
- Viola Drive
- Watson Drive
- Wynbrooke Estates
- 5845 S. Old State Rd.
- 37 to 6755 S. Old State Rd.
This boil order is precautionary, customers may notice lower pressure or complete loss of water. Please boil all water intended for cooking and drinking for 5 minutes prior to use for 48 hours.
Customers can check the Southern Monroe Water Authority website for updates.