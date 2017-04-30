South side apartment fire sends 2 to hospital, displaces 8

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A south side apartment fire sent two people to the hospital and displaced eight residents Sunday morning.

Firefighters were called to the Colonial Village Apartments in the 7000 block of Madison Ave. at about 10:18 a.m. When crews arrived, heavy smoke was showing. They took an aggressive interior attack.

Firefighters rescued four third floor occupants. Two were brought out through windows and down ground ladders while two others were brought down the main stairwell through thick smoke that blanketed the hallway.

Around six people were checked for injuries on scene. Two of them were transported to Eskenazi for smoke inhalation. They were stable.

The fire was under control by 10:33 a.m. Officials believe it started in the kitchen of a second story unit. Ammuntion stored inside that apartment reportedly ignited and rounds began firing during the blaze.

No firefighters were injured in the incident. The fire caused an estimated $150,000 in damage. Its cause is still under investigation.