Police: SWAT team at residence on southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An SWAT team has been called to a home on the southeast side after they received a call of a medical emergency.

An male has reportedly barricaded himself in the residence.

The scene is at the 2000 block of Fisher Rd. on the southeast side.

According to IMPD, the investigation is still ongoing and they have not been made aware that anyone else is in the residence.

We will update this story as we receive further details.