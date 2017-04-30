Flood Warning issued for several central Indiana counties, including Marion until 8:45 p.m.

Pedestrian struck and killed along I-70 on city’s east side

Posted 11:44 pm, April 30, 2017, by , Updated at 12:02AM, May 1, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS–Indiana State Police are confirming that a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed late Sunday.

It happened shortly after 10 p.m. along I-70 near the Emerson Ave. exit. When state police arrived on scene they found the victim lying on the right shoulder of the roadway, unconscious and not breathing, according to a news release. The victim was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the pedestrian stopped and is cooperating with authorities. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor, according to state police.

