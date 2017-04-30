North Vernon teen dies after two-vehicle accident in Jennings County

Flood Warning issued for several central Indiana counties, including Marion until 8:45 p.m.

Posted 9:28 pm, April 30, 2017, by

JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. – Police in Jennings County Sunday responded to a fatal two-vehicle accident that claimed the life of a 18-year-old teen.

Just after 3:00 p.m., ISP troopers arrived at US 50 and SR 750 on the report of an accident.

18-year-old Caleb Fish was pronounced dead at the scene after a 2004 Chevy pickup truck, driven by Michael Furlong, 53, of Kentucky, reportedly collided with him in the middle of the intersection.

After the collision, both vehicles left the north side of US 50 before coming to a rest. Fish was driving a red 1995 GMC truck.

Furlong and a female passenger sustained non-life threatening injuries in the crash. They were both transported to St. Vincent-Jennings Hospital.

