× Marian’s Krishawn Hogan agrees to UDFA deal with Cardinals

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – You can’t call Krishawn Hogan an NFL hopeful anymore.

After the former Marian University and Warren Central wide receiver was not selected in the 2017 NFL Draft, he signed a deal with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent and will report to Arizona for mini camp in May.

“It means everything,” Hogan smiled. “Just having the opportunity to go in and prove myself behind a great receiver like Larry Fitzgerald is gonna be great, and I’m just gonna do everything I can to prove that I belong.”

The similarities between Hogan and Fitzgerald are striking. Both are 6-3 wide receivers. Both have dreadlocks. Both weigh around 220 pounds. One of the first things Hogan did after signing with Arizona was reach out to his new teammate via Twitter.

“I just want to learn how he’s been able to do it for as long as he has,” explained Hogan. “Everybody wanted him when he came out of college. It’s a little different than me. If I can take anything from him, (it would be) to see how he’s been such a pro year after year, get through injuries; if I can take anything away from that, replicate it, and do it myself, I think I’ll be okay.”

Hogan was an NAIA American Football Coaches Association First Team All-American at Marian last year, catching 80 balls for 1,435 yards and 15 touchdowns. He added 10 more scores rushing and one passing as well.

“I just gotta stay focused on rookie mini camp,” Hogan added. “Ready to compete, hopefully make it out of rookie mini camp and go on to OTAs.

“Any opportunity I have to be early and make a good impression, I’m gonna make sure I’m doing that, taking advantage of all the little opportunities this summer so that when preseason starts, I get a couple more plays and then a couple more opportunities to show what I can do on the field. “