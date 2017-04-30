× Indianapolis Animal Care Services offering free adoption deal for National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Sunday is National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day. To celebrate, Indianapolis Animal Care Services is offering a free pet adoption deal.

The shelter is waiving its regular $60 adoption fee to get as many animals out of the shelter and into forever homes.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the shelter’s 2600 S. Harding Street location.

IACS says it currently has 319 dogs and 273 cats looking for a new home.

“Because we are the only open-intake shelter in Marion County, we rely on getting pets adopted out and in safe homes so that we have enough space for all animals who need our help,” said Deputy Director Katie Trennepohl.

The shelter offered the following tips for those looking to bring home a furry friend: