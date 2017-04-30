IN Focus: Young, Donnelly discuss threat of government shutdown

INDIANAPOLIS - Congress may have averted a government shutdown - for now - but controversy remains on several key sticking points including health care policy and funding for the President's border wall.
On Friday, lawmakers in the House and Senate passed a continuing resolution, essentially delaying their deadline one more week.
Before they returned to D.C. from spring break, Sen. Todd Young (R-IN) and Sen. Joe Donnelly (D-IN) spoke with CBS4's Matt Smith about some of the key sticking points in the talks, including the controversy over the proposed border wall.
"People didn't send me to Washington to shut the government down, so I'm going to do everything I can," said Young. "We've got to maintain our promises to the American people. This President did promise to keep the southern border secure, so I support that, I support border security. But I've never been a big fan of bright red lines to particular approaches. Maybe we can find some compromise to keep the border secure."
Donnelly wouldn't comment specifically on the border wall issue, but did say he would work to keep the government running.
"Today, I voted against a measure that promoted the very culture and status quo that I was sent to Washington, D.C. to combat. Instead of listening to the chorus of American voices demanding real change, politicians kicked the can down the road and promoted 'politics as usual.' I did not vote to continue funding Obamacare; I did not vote to continue out-of-control spending; I did not vote to continue inadequately-resourcing our men and women in uniform. Today, I voted to change the culture in Washington, D.C."