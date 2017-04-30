IN Focus: How would Trump budget impact local kids’ organization?

INDIANAPOLIS - Could the President's proposed budget mean big federal funding cuts for local youth organizations?
Officials with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Indianapolis say they're concerned because they say the President's proposed budget eliminates funding for the 21st Century Community Learning Centers program, which serves 20,000 children in Indiana and 1.6 million children nationwide, providing funding for afterschool, before school and summer learning programs.
In the video above, Rick Whitten, Executive Director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Indianapolis, talks about how the cuts could directly impact kids in Indianapolis, including about a thousand children from some of the cities’s poorest neighborhoods. Specifically, six of their Boys & Girls Club locations rely on the funding from the 21st Century program.