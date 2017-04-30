Flood Warning issued for several central Indiana counties, including Marion until 8:45 p.m.

IMPD investigating fatal shooting on northwest side of city

Posted 11:50 pm, April 30, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS–Indianapolis Metropolitan Police are on the scene of a fatal shooting on the near northwest side of the city.

It happened about 11 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of W. 32nd St. and Clifton St. Authorities have confirmed that one person was shot and killed. Details about what circumstances led the confrontation and gunfire remain unclear at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

