Flood Warning issued for several central Indiana counties, including Marion until 8:45 p.m.

Heavy rain is likely on Sunday

Posted 11:22 am, April 30, 2017, by

There is a risk for severe storms across the state today. The main threats will be flash flooding, damaging winds and large hail. Heavy rain is likely and and the risk for flash flooding will rise. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect over most of the state through Monday morning.

A frontal boundary over central Indiana will be the focus for rain and thunderstorms today. More heavy rain is possible tonight as a strong cold front interacts with rather deep moisture for late April.

We’ll also see a major cool down once the rain ends early next week.

A Flash Flood Watch continues through Monday morning.

 

We’ve already had 2-4″ of rain this weekend.

More rain and t-storms are likely today.

We have a risk for severe storms today.

1pm

3pm

5pm

7pm

Another 1-2″ of rain is likely over the next 24 hours.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s