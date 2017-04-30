× Flash Flood Watch continues and more rain is likely overnight

Heavy rain has fallen across the Hoosier State over the past three days. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect over most of the state through Monday morning. More rain is likely overnight but severe storms are not expected.

Scattered showers will continue Monday and as a cold front crosses the state winds will gust to 40 miles per hour. The rain will finally end Monday night and skies will clear.

Expect dry weather on Tuesday.

Another storm system will approach the state and thunderstorms will develop late Wednesday. Rain will continue through Thursday before ending Friday.

A Flash Flood Watch continues through Monday morning.

Rain is likely overnight but no severe storms.

The month of April will end very wet.

Most areas have had heavy rain over the past three days.

Area waterways are near bankfull and Flood Warnings are in effect this week.

7pm

9pm

Midnight

2am

7am

5pm

The rainy weather pattern will end Monday night.