Authorities find missing 74-year-old Cicero man

UPDATE – According to Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, 74-year-old John Alden has been located and is safe.

They would like to thank the community for the support.

Original Story:

CICERO, Ind. – Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputies are assisting Cicero police in attempting to locate 74-year-old John Alden.

He was last seen at around 2:30 p.m. today and has light brown hair and a tan complexion.

Alden frequently walks in the Cicero area and is believed to be on foot wearing jeans and a dark jacket.

Anyone with information on the location of John Alden is asked to contact Hamilton County Public Safety Communications at 317-773-1282.