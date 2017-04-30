‘90210’ star Shannen Doherty reveals her breast cancer is in remission

Actress Shannen Doherty’s cancer is in remission. The 46-year-old shared the news on social media this weekend.
Moments. They happen. Today was and is a moment. What does remission mean? I heard that word and have no idea how to react. Good news? YES. Overwhelming. YES. Now more waiting. As every single one of my fellow cancer family knows, the next five years is crucial. Reoccurrences happen all the time. Many of you have shared that very story with me. So with a heart that is certainly lighter, I wait. In the meantime, decisions. Reconstruction which is several surgeries. Decision on taking a pill for the next five years that comes with its own set of problems and side effects. I am blessed, I know that. But for now…. remission. I'm going to just breathe. #cancerslayer
She posted that it was good news but the next five years are crucial because of possible reoccurrence.
“What does remission mean? I heard that word and have no idea how to react. Good news? YES. Overwhelming. YES. Now more waiting,” she wrote.
Doherty was diagnosed with breast cancer in March 2015 and has documented her battle on her Instagram page.
Last October, she posted a chilling photo of herself in a hospital bed. She also offered words of hope following a treatment.
“Sometimes it just feels like you aren’t going to make it. That passes. Sometimes the next day or 2 days later or 6 but it passes and movement is possible,” said Doherty. “Hope is possible. Possibility is possible. To my cancer family and everyone suffering…. stay courageous. Stay strong. Stay positive. #wegotthis. #fightlikeagirl.”
Doherty is best known for starring in “Beverly Hills, 90210,” “Charmed” and “Heathers.”
“90210” cast mate Jennie Garth praised Doherty on Instagram by sharing a picture, calling her the “strongest lady I’ve ever known.”
to my soul sister @theshando strongest lady i've ever known. then and now. i used to be threatened by your spirit, now i'm in awe of it. you've taught me a lot about speaking my mind and not being afraid of my power. i'm so grateful that young me got to be friends with you. but especially "old" me! the best is yet to come on this crazy journey!! love you! #fightlikeagirl #fightlikebrenda #aries