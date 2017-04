× Report: IU’s Bryant to sign with agent, leave Hoosiers

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Thomas Bryant will sign with an agent and forego his final two years of eligibility at Indiana, Scout.com reports.

Bryant previously declared for the NBA draft, but had yet to hire an agent, which left the door open for a possible return. He has been invited to compete at the NBA Scouting Combine in May.

In two years at Indiana, Bryant averaged 12.2 points and 6.2 rebounds per game for the Cream and Crimson.